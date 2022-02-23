Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 405,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,241,909 shares.The stock last traded at $22.98 and had previously closed at $23.61.

BHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average is $26.85.

In related news, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,689,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,863 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,297 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 13.7% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,907,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,175,000 after purchasing an additional 591,054 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $102,158,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,403,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,575,000 after purchasing an additional 29,319 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

