Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 405,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,241,909 shares.The stock last traded at $22.98 and had previously closed at $23.61.
BHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.
The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average is $26.85.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,689,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,863 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,297 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 13.7% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,907,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,175,000 after purchasing an additional 591,054 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $102,158,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,403,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,575,000 after purchasing an additional 29,319 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.