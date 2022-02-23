BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $159.60

BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 159.60 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.18), with a volume of 1394835 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162 ($2.20).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 182.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 190.95.

In related news, insider Randeep Singh Grewal purchased 4,086 shares of BB Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.71) per share, for a total transaction of £8,131.14 ($11,058.26).

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

