BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $191,812.26 and approximately $4.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000745 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00045400 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,576,865 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.