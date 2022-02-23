Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Given New $35.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 106.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Shares of SKIN stock traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.93. 143,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,652. Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.75.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Beauty Health will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beauty Health by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Beauty Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.