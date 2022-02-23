Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.84, but opened at $14.56. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Beauty Health shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 131,701 shares changing hands.

SKIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. William Blair began coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 68.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 17,594 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at $434,000. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at $390,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $41,814,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beauty Health by 633.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 421,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 364,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

