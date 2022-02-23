Beefy.Finance Market Cap Reaches $87.76 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.40 or 0.00202924 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001078 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00023429 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.89 or 0.00400791 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00061204 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008030 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.