Beer Money Price Hits $0.0111 on Exchanges (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $443,714.07 and approximately $30,802.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00036639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00109808 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 355,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars.

