Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Price Target Cut to GBX 138

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 163 ($2.22) to GBX 138 ($1.88) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.32% from the stock’s previous close.

BEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 163 ($2.22) price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Wednesday.

LON:BEG opened at GBX 113.75 ($1.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £174.30 million and a P/E ratio of 1,147.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. Begbies Traynor Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 103 ($1.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150.34 ($2.04). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 128.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 134.43.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

