Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

BEG has been the subject of several other reports. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 163 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 163 ($2.22) target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

LON BEG opened at GBX 113.75 ($1.55) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. Begbies Traynor Group has a 12 month low of GBX 103 ($1.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 150.34 ($2.04). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 128.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 134.43. The stock has a market cap of £174.30 million and a PE ratio of 1,147.00.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.