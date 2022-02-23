Bell Copper (CVE:BCU) Shares Up 8.2%

Bell Copper Co. (CVE:BCU – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.53. 198,614 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 383,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The company has a market cap of C$55.31 million and a PE ratio of -132.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.27.

About Bell Copper (CVE:BCU)

Bell Copper Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper and molybdenum deposits. It has interests in the Perseverance project that covers an area of approximately 14,100 acres; and the Big Sandy project that comprises approximately 5,733 acres of mineral tenures located in northwestern Arizona.

