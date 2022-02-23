Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) PT Lowered to GBX 3,885

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from GBX 4,010 ($54.54) to GBX 3,885 ($52.84) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BLWYF. Investec began coverage on shares of Bellway in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,524 ($47.93) to GBX 3,351 ($45.57) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,618.00.

Get Bellway alerts:

OTCMKTS BLWYF remained flat at $$36.07 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average is $44.65. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40.

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.