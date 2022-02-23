Benchmark Cuts TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $275.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Benchmark from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s current price.

BLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens raised their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded down $16.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,479. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $179.50 and a 12-month high of $284.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.00 and its 200-day moving average is $240.95.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,970,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $4,778,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,574,000 after buying an additional 44,578 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

