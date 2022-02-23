Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Gap Up to $36.79

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.79, but opened at $39.37. Bentley Systems shares last traded at $36.89, with a volume of 2,610 shares trading hands.

BSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.56.

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley acquired 21,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,908.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.