Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €300.00 Price Target

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been assigned a €300.00 ($340.91) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($367.05) price target on Linde in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($375.00) target price on Linde in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($306.82) price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €335.00 ($380.68) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($371.59) target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €294.85 ($335.06).

Linde stock opened at €257.50 ($292.61) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.98 billion and a PE ratio of 39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. Linde has a fifty-two week low of €201.80 ($229.32) and a fifty-two week high of €309.35 ($351.53). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €285.33 and a 200 day moving average price of €276.49.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

