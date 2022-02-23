Berenberg Bank Analysts Give SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) a €20.50 Price Target

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) received a €20.50 ($23.30) target price from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 83.69% from the company’s current price.

SFQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on SAF-Holland in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.45) price objective on SAF-Holland in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €17.30 ($19.66).

SFQ opened at €11.16 ($12.68) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82. SAF-Holland has a 12-month low of €10.46 ($11.89) and a 12-month high of €14.49 ($16.47). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of €11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.66 million and a PE ratio of 11.83.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

