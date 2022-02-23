Berenberg Bank Cuts Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Price Target to €300.00

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from €306.00 ($347.73) to €300.00 ($340.91) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LNEGY has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 390 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNEGY remained flat at $$35.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $36.35. Lundin Energy AB has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $41.40.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

