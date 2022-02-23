Berenberg Bank Lowers Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target to €20.00

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from €20.50 ($23.30) to €20.00 ($22.73) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RYAAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ryanair to €21.00 ($23.86) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Oddo Bhf cut Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.05.
NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,798. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $95.06 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
About Ryanair (Get Rating)
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.
