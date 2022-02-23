Berenberg Bank Lowers Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target to GBX 4,400

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,200 ($70.72) to GBX 4,400 ($59.84) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WZZZY. HSBC raised Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($67.46) to GBX 6,000 ($81.60) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 5,450 ($74.12) to GBX 5,300 ($72.08) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,325.00.

OTCMKTS:WZZZY remained flat at $$15.04 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

