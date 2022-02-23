Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.02

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 586156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BGRY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkshire Grey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Berkshire Grey in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

