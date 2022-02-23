Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Gap Down to $8.82

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.82, but opened at $8.52. Berry shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 2,520 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a market cap of $676.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Berry by 7.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 78,774 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Berry by 46.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 205,505 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 65,183 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Berry by 252.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry by 2.5% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,064,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,888,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,631,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,406,000 after buying an additional 63,766 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

