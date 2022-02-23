BetterBetting Price Reaches $0.82 on Major Exchanges (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded flat against the US dollar. One BetterBetting coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on major exchanges. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00037346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00110286 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting (CRYPTO:BETR) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

