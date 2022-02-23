Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Gap Down to $16.05

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.05, but opened at $15.62. Betterware de Mexico shares last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 321 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BWMX shares. Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The company has a market cap of $599.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.412 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Betterware de Mexico by 73.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

