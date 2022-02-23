BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,300

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,200 ($29.92) to GBX 2,300 ($31.28) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($29.72) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.64) to GBX 2,300 ($31.28) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,001.17.

NYSE BHP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,675,841. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in BHP Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 103,633 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BHP Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,815 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

