BHP Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 59,811 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,302% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,267 call options.

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.76. 5,303,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,637,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.36. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average of $60.73.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,649 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,797,000 after acquiring an additional 240,906 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.64) to GBX 2,300 ($31.28) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($29.92) to GBX 2,300 ($31.28) in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($29.72) price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,001.17.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

