BidiPass Market Cap Hits $138,854.44 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 77.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. BidiPass has a market cap of $138,854.44 and $22.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00036639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00109808 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

