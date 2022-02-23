BIDR Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $50.86 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. BIDR has a market cap of $15.71 million and approximately $50.86 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00043085 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.23 or 0.06956609 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,590.65 or 1.00145839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00046811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00049706 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

