Biffa (LON:BIFF) Shares Down 2.8%

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 318 ($4.32) and last traded at GBX 318 ($4.32). Approximately 430,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 559,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 327 ($4.45).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt lowered Biffa to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 430 ($5.85) to GBX 395 ($5.37) in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt downgraded Biffa to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 430 ($5.85) to GBX 395 ($5.37) in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.32) target price on shares of Biffa in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Biffa alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £972.68 million and a P/E ratio of -39.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 346.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 363.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biffa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biffa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.