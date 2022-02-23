BiFi (BIFI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $35,908.00

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last seven days, BiFi has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BiFi has a market cap of $6.13 million and $35,908.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.39 or 0.00201060 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001063 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00023131 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.28 or 0.00392646 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00058951 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007894 BTC.

About BiFi

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

