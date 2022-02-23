Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average is $45.96. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $73.23. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.16.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Big Lots will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 19.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Big Lots by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,494,000 after buying an additional 119,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,274,000 after acquiring an additional 39,369 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $30,615,139,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Big Lots by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Big Lots by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.