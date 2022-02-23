Big Lots (LON:BIG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $215.00

Big Lots Inc (LON:BIG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 215 ($2.92) and last traded at GBX 220 ($2.99), with a volume of 40416 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215 ($2.92).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 282.99. The company has a market cap of £648.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.60.

Get Big Lots alerts:

In other Big Lots news, insider Camilla Macun purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.28) per share, for a total transaction of £63,000 ($85,679.31).

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc is a neighborhood discount retailer operating 1,411 stores in 47 states, as well as a best-in-class ecommerce platform with expanded capabilities via BOPIS, curbside pickup, Instacart and PICKUP with same day delivery. The company’s product assortment is focused on home essentials: Furniture, Seasonal, Soft Home, Food, Consumables, Hard Home, and Electronics, Toys & Accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.