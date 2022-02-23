Big Sky Growth Partners (NASDAQ:BSKYU) Shares Up 0.2%

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.80. 7,618 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 15,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.

Get Big Sky Growth Partners alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter worth about $44,817,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after purchasing an additional 112,735 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter worth about $13,223,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter worth about $9,366,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter worth about $7,492,000.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.