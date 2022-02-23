Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) PT Set at €34.00 by UBS Group

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) has been assigned a €34.00 ($38.64) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.71% from the stock’s current price.
GBF stock opened at €33.76 ($38.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.56. Bilfinger has a 12-month low of €22.92 ($26.05) and a 12-month high of €36.64 ($41.64). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €30.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86.
Bilfinger Company Profile
