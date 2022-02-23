Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Price Target Increased to €34.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €28.50 ($32.39) to €34.00 ($38.64) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS BFLBY traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.90. 522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458. Bilfinger has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10.
Bilfinger Company Profile
