Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Price Target Increased to €34.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €28.50 ($32.39) to €34.00 ($38.64) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS BFLBY traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.90. 522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458. Bilfinger has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10.

Bilfinger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bilfinger SE engages in the provision of industrial services. The firm also offers engineering and services to customers in the process industry. It operates through the following business segments: Engineering and Technologies; Engineering and Maintenance International; and Technologies. The Engineering and Technologies segment offers engineering services and technical solutions.

