BillionHappiness Trading Down 10.5% This Week (BHC)

BillionHappiness (CURRENCY:BHC) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last seven days, BillionHappiness has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BillionHappiness has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $227,067.00 worth of BillionHappiness was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BillionHappiness coin can currently be bought for $49.71 or 0.00133215 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 51% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BillionHappiness Profile

BHC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. BillionHappiness’ total supply is 50,000 coins. BillionHappiness’ official Twitter account is @BHC_Happiness and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BillionHappiness is billionhappiness.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BighanCoin is a Proof of Work Quark cryptocurrency. It is an international free trade service for online and offline consumer spending. “

