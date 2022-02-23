BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.52

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.52 and last traded at $21.65, with a volume of 20553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

The company has a market cap of $873.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.65.

In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $343,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $28,976.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,017 shares of company stock worth $5,763,872. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

