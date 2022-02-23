BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Announces Earnings Results

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. BioMarin Pharmaceutical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of BMRN stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,031.50, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.82 and its 200 day moving average is $82.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03.
In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,733 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMRN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
