BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Announces Earnings Results

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. BioMarin Pharmaceutical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BMRN stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,031.50, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.82 and its 200 day moving average is $82.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,733 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMRN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

