Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

TSE BDT opened at C$9.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$501.51 million and a P/E ratio of 9.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.78. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$8.10 and a one year high of C$10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

BDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “na” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.29.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.