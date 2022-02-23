Bitcoin Atom Market Capitalization Achieves $936,673.87 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $936,673.87 and $75.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.