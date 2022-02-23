Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.78 on Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $146.13 million and $973,457.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

