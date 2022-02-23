Bitcoin Gold Hits Market Capitalization of $490.28 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $27.99 or 0.00075196 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $490.28 million and approximately $7.28 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.66 or 0.00262326 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00087975 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004880 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000187 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

