BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Down 29.3% Over Last Week

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $4.41 million and $131,140.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.05 or 0.00265749 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00075520 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00089853 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000188 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,887,833,641 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

