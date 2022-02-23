Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Up to $3.18

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.18, but opened at $3.38. Bitfarms shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 55,207 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $617.93 million and a PE ratio of -318.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BITF. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Bitfarms by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Bitfarms by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Company Profile (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.