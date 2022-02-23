Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Up to $3.18

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.18, but opened at $3.38. Bitfarms shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 55,207 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $617.93 million and a PE ratio of -318.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.34.
Bitfarms Company Profile (NASDAQ:BITF)
Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.
