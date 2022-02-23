Bitsum.money 24-Hour Volume Tops $196.00 (BSM)

Bitsum.money (CURRENCY:BSM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Bitsum.money has traded flat against the dollar. One Bitsum.money coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitsum.money has a total market cap of $120,041.87 and $196.00 worth of Bitsum.money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00043190 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.33 or 0.06929774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,980.53 or 1.00365771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00046473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00049559 BTC.

Bitsum.money Profile

Bitsum.money’s total supply is 1,844,674,407 coins and its circulating supply is 1,668,487,942 coins. The official message board for Bitsum.money is cryptomaa.com/coin/BSM . The official website for Bitsum.money is bitsum.money . Bitsum.money’s official Twitter account is @bitsumco

Bitsum.money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsum.money directly using U.S. dollars.

