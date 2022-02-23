Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.43% of Black Knight worth $48,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Black Knight by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Black Knight by 235.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Black Knight by 1.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Black Knight by 2.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Black Knight by 65.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKI stock opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $84.27.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

BKI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

