Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) PT Lowered to $70.00

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.47% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6,162.84 and a beta of 1.08. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.82.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.84 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,995,000 after purchasing an additional 293,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30,428 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackbaud by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 688,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,398,000 after acquiring an additional 139,372 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackbaud by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,244,000 after purchasing an additional 179,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

