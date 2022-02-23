BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.07

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$8.07 and last traded at C$8.11, with a volume of 979870 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.22.

BB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.33.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.62 billion and a PE ratio of -7.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.10.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.