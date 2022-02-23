BlackHat Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000572 BTC on exchanges. BlackHat has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $387,176.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BlackHat has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00043610 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.29 or 0.06931036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,933.57 or 0.99866857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00046332 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00050157 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 7,482,716 coins and its circulating supply is 6,616,861 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

