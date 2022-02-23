BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $69.52 and last traded at $69.75, with a volume of 929950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.12.

Specifically, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $1,105,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,427 shares of company stock valued at $1,878,113 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.50 and its 200 day moving average is $108.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 0.85.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine Company Profile (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.