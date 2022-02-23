BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $4.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $301.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 22.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 104,874 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 5,317.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

