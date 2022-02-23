BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $4.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $301.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.
About BlackRock Capital Investment
BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.
