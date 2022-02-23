BlackRock Inc. Acquires Shares of 347,158 CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 347,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.71% of CVRx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CVRx in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of CVRx in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of CVRx in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of CVRx in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of CVRx in the second quarter valued at about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVRX opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. CVRx, Inc. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 20.03 and a current ratio of 20.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Research analysts anticipate that CVRx, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.37.

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

